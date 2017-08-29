Home Indiana Plans Moving Forward For New Elementary School In Jasper August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Plans for a new elementary school in Jasper are moving forward. School officials are looking to build a new 750-student elementary school just north of Jasper Middle School.

The public was given a chance to speak out against the plan, but officials say no one came forward.

Now they enter the next phase, creating a committee to work on designing the new building.

School officials say it will likely run them $30,000,000, which also includes contingency funds for the Fifth and Tenth Street Schools.

A public session on the plans will be held later this fall.

If all goes as planned, the elementary school will be open for the 2019-2020 academic year.

