Plans Move forward for Indiana University Health Bloomington Project

Plans continue to move forward for a new hospital and outpatient care center on the Indiana University Campus.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approve site plans for the Indiana University Health Bloomington’s Project.

The development will occupy approximately 40 acres. This will included the 575 thousand square-foot IU Health Bloomington Hospital and Ambulatory Care Building and the university’s Health Science Educational Building.

According to officials, the project is being designed to complement the region’s landscape.

Indiana University Health Bloomington serves a patient base of over 415 thousand people in 11 Indiana counties.

