Home Indiana Plans For Improving Dubois County Park October 9th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

The Dubois County Park board says they know their park needs to be improved.

“I think we have a hidden asset for Dubois County residents. We do have the RV camp, we have some trails, but I don’t know that they are being used as much as they could,” says Christine Prior, the President of the Dubois County Park board. Now they are planning to make some adjustments.

One of Hafer’s project architects sat down with the board and presented a master plan. A couple of their concerns is the park’s sign and gate. They want the park to be more distinguishable from the neighboring 4-H Center.

“The park part of the property is not the same As the 4-h center, and you really don’t know that. The existing signage is nice, it’s attractive, but it’s kind of small. We suggested maybe a better location for it,” says Hafer Project Architect, Dan Engelbrecht.

Officials say this park is a popular place to camp, which is why this master plan also suggests expanding and improving the campgrounds.

“When they have people wanting to come and camp, and they’re sold out, everyone’s disappointed about that,” says Engelbrecht.

Park officials say, not only do enhancements need to be made, but they also want to preserve the natural beauty and history of this park.

“We want to really make sure that as we are cutting into the forest to maybe add some RV camping, that we are being selective. That we are not just clear-cutting a pathway and adding RV camping or trails wherever,” says Prior.

The goal is to make this park into a centralized place for families to play while keeping the integrity of its natural terrain.

Comments

comments