Plans for Evansville’s future Costco are moving right along. At a meeting Monday, representatives from the company updated the Area Plan Commission.

At this time, they’re waiting on individual county departments to sign off on the plans before moving forward.

Costco officials say they hope to have the store open by sometime in 2018.

It will be built along the 1500 block of North Burkhardt Road, near the future Fresh Tyme Market.

