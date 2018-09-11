Home Kentucky Plans Continue To Rehab The Player’s Club Golf Course And Possibly Raising Funds For A New Swimming Pool September 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Henderson city officials are ready to move along with plans to renovate and reopen The Player’s Club Golf Course around the Wolf Hills Subdivision.

Rehabbing the former Players Club Golf Course could cut down on the crowds of players at another course in town, and some board members already have ideas about how to utilize the new facility.

“I know we don’t have the tax base that Evansville has… 25 million dollars, that is going to be awesome,” says Commissioner Robert Pruitt Sr. in reference to Evansville’s proposed new aquatics center.

“I cant wait to see it, but we can still do better than what we are doing. That is why I am going to be pushing this council in the next three months to come up with a design, and okay a pool probably before the end of the year.”

The board is now trying to find an independent contractor to start rehabbing the Players Club near the Wolf Hills Subdivision.

People living there say their property values have gone down ever since the course closed.

The board says they wants to work with the community to finalize a contractor, and begin re-establishing the greens, fairways, golf bunker and the club house.

“Its been a great partnership,” says Henderson city manager William Newman.

“I will say that there is a benefactor in our community that has contributed a half million dollars toward this project and without his help we certainly wouldn’t be at this place in time.”

The board plans to hear a resolution at the next meeting September 25th.

If the resolution passes, plans to start planting grass on the course will begin the following day.

