Plans Coming Together for Evansville WingFest

Plans are coming together for next month’s WingFest. The festival is planned for January 13th at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Organizers gave updates on their plans for the big event.

Two of the vendors – The Dapper Pig and Lamascos – even offered samples of what will be available at the festival.

There’s still a lot of planning to do, but organizers say they’re getting excited.

WingFest is January 13th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance and range from $7 to $45.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Veteran’s Counsel.

To buy tickets, visit Evansville WingFest.



