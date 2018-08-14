Home Indiana Plans To Combine Princeton Community Primary Schools In A $10M Rejuvenation August 14th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The North Gibson School Corporation invited the public to ask questions and comment on funding and designs for combining the south campus with the Princeton Community Primary School North campus.

A $10 million renovation may sound like a lot of money, but community members say it’s long overdue. Tuesday night the school board, employees, and community members heard from the selected architecture firm who says property owners’ taxes won’t be raised.

“Now the time is right,” says Jill Wright.

“And I just think we need to go forward with this. I think we need to make us all one and united again, and we are really excited about it,” says Wright.

More than 30 people filled the gymnasium and cafeteria of the Princeton Community Primary School’s south campus which many agree needs improvements to the main entrance for safety precautions, as well as updated equipment,

VPS Architecture firm showed plans for rejuvenating the PCPS North Campus in a power point presentation. $9.5 million in construction cost would go to adding a new gym, cafeteria renovations, and adding 10 new classrooms including a computer room, and speech rooms.

Combining the 500 kindergartners into one campus is said to improve efficiency on classroom technology, transportation, infrastructure, and food service.

“We have a kitchen here but they don’t actually cook here,” says North Gibson School Corporation superintendent Dr. Brian Harmon.

“Those meals are brought in each day to the cafeteria, and they are served here. So we will gain some efficiencies there, and transportation.”

If the campuses are combined the time it takes to load the school buses is expected to cut in half.

The change would also decrease parents travel time between school campuses while improving the district’s fuel costs.

What may concern some is the price tag of a 10 million dollar renovation using the bond money over a repayment period of 20 years.

“The most important question from a taxpayers side and not considering the instructional side… is no increase in taxes,” says Dr. Harmon.

“Certainly the enhancement of the instruction is probably the primary reason that we would take a look at doing this.”

The next public forum is Monday, August 20th at the PCPS north campus.

If all goes well, the bid for construction is preliminarily set for January with construction starting in May of 2019.

