Plans for City Tower on Main Street Unveiled

An iconic downtown Evansville building has a new and bright future ahead of it. FC Tucker Commercial announced plans for the new City Tower at 420 Main Thursday afternoon.

Plans for this project started over a year ago when Skanska did a complete internal and external once-over of the building.

The results Thursday, proposed $25 million renovation. City Tower at 420 Main is 18 floors.

Floors 12 through 18 will be turned into those luxury condos including restaurant, doorman and storage space.

They’d also have views overlooking both the river and the city. Floors 7 through 11 will offer class A office space.

Current tenants can stay since City Tower Group, LCC will honor their leases. The 6TH floor will be dedicated to mixed use with hope for the addition of terrace green space, restaurants, event spaces and offices. The ground floor will be marketed for retail and commercial use.

Ken Newcomb, “Our downtown is in the middle of a growth period that we haven’t seen probably since downtown was built, so this project, while it’s a $25 million project, would not have happened had it not been for all the other projects that are going on.”

The renovations on City Tower at 420 Main are expected to take two years.

