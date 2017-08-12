Home Indiana Plans Approved for New Regional Academic Health Center August 12th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

Finalized site plans and exterior designs for a new regional academic health center are approved. This approval is one of the first steps of the project for the health care facility at Indiana University.

The 735,000 square foot complex will house Indiana University Health Bloomington Inpatient and Outpatient services.

Along with a 115,000 square foot academic facility used for Health Sciences Education and Research.

The complex will provide a unique and innovation driven environment for future IU generations of health care professionals.

