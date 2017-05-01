Planning Commission Needs More Information Before Approving Plans

The Evansville Area Planning Commission needs more information before it will approve plans for the Hyatt Place Hotel.

They say they need the hotel to make a number of additions to the plans before the board can approve their submitted proposal.

The commission says it also needs more time for the water and sewer office to look over plans from Panda Express.

Officials say they’re still in the engineering phase and after that developers will apply for all of the necessary permits.

The new Hyatt Hotel will sit at the corner of Second and Chestnut, in the former location of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Comments

comments