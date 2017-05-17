Home Kentucky Planned Water Outage for Portions of Henderson County Today May 17th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson water customers will experience an outage in portions of the county this morning. Officials with the Henderson County Water District say, the outage is expected around 8:30am lasting about eight hours. This will affect customers south of Kentucky 425 to the address of 7464 US-41A and includes customers along Wedding Lane, Posey Chapel, a portion of Wilson Station Road off Highway 41A and Old Madisonville Road. The District says, they outage is so they can make improvements to their system. When service is restored, the district says, customers may experience cloudy or discolored water and that a boil advisory is anticipated.

