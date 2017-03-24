Planned Parenthood Supporters Protests AHCA in Evansville

Protesters gather outside Congressman Larry Buchson’s Evansville office hoping to send a message to the republican politician.

“Well I hope he starts to sit up and listen to all of his constituents,” said Evansville resident, Jamie Hettenbach-Barchett. “Because right now he’s only listening to the ones saying certain things.”

The group outside his office wanted him to vote ‘no’ on President Trump’s American Healthcare Act, that would de-fund Planned Parenthood. But, Buchson was ready to vote to begin to vote to begin the process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Bucshon issued this statement on the AHCA vote:

“I was prepared today to vote to begin the process of repealing and replacing of Obamacare, which is a promise I made the constituents of Indiana’s Eighth Congressional District. Unfortunately, members of our caucus chose to side with Nancy Pelosi by preventing passage of this first step in that process. That’s incredibly disappointing. Make no mistake, what happened today is on a handful of Republican members; and their constituents will hold them to account for reneging on their promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. I would like to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for supporting this legislation. I would also like to thank Speaker Ryan, Leader McCarthy, and Whip Scalise for their leadership and tireless work in the effort to get this bill across the finish line. I will keep working hard to repeal this disastrous law.”

However, protesters were not disappointed with the decision to pull the vote.

“I actually took a huge sigh of relief,” said Hettenbach-Barchett.

Hettenbach-Barchett says she’s used Planned Parenthood for more than a decade. She first went there in 2006, when she was facing an unplanned pregnancy, but has continued to go there for annual exams, and got birth control through them when her insurance didn’t cover the prescriptions.

“I really benefited from going there just, the atmosphere there,” said Hettenbach-Barchett. “They’re s kind and not judgmental and compassionate.”

Another statement was issued by Nick McGee, on behalf of Buchson, on the protests outside his Evansville office.

“Dr. Bucshon believes strongly that Hoosier taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortion providers. The legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare that was before the House today reflects that long-held belief.”

But supporters of Planned Parenthood, believe the organization should continue to be federally funded, as tax dollars do not pay for abortions due to the Hyde Amendment first passed in 1976.

“There are people who don’t like the abortion part and they want to play political football with that. They say, okay well we don’t like abortion so we’re going to take all these other services away from them,” said Planned Parenthood Federation of America campaign manager. “No federal dollars go to abortion anyway. People can’t use their Medicaid to get an abortion but yet that is the drumbeat that is the reason people use.”

