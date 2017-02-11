Planned Parenthood Protest Met With Counter-Protest

Anti-abortion activists staged rallies around the country on Saturday calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. Protesters on both sides of the issue gathered including right here in the tri-state.

Dozens of people with divided beliefs protested peacefully along Weinbach Avenue. Activists across the Nation are rallying to urge congress and President Donald Trump to eliminate taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood but supporters of the public health care provider say it is not just about abortion, “It’s about pap smears it’s about cancer screenings, the clinic here does not even perform abortion so we’re just trying to get the message out that there is support for this in town. I feel like the other side is so loud that it sometimes creates the image that nobody supports,” said Pro-choice advocate Gena Garrett.

In 1976, Congress passed the Hyde Amendment which excludes abortion from the comprehensive health care services provided to low-income people by the federal government. According to the ACLU the only cases in which federal dollars are used to fund abortions are in cases of rape or incest. Funding is also provided in cases where a pregnant woman’s life is endangered by a physical disorder, illness, or injury.

Pro-life supporter Melanie Koonce says she was surprised by how many people showed up to support Planned Parenthood and says her faith developed her beliefs, “I believe in life, I believe that God creates life and God is the only one who can take life and I believe he is sovereign and holy and just in the righteousness of the unborn. I also believe our tax dollars shouldn’t go to fund that.”

