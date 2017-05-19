Planned Parenthood Files Lawsuit Over New Indiana Law

The Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing over a new Indiana law that makes it tougher for girls under the age of 18 to get an abortion even with their parents’ knowledge.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday, May 18 says that the law is unconstitutional. It seeks to block some of its provisions from taking effect on July 1.

Governor Holcomb who signed the bill into law last month, has called the measure a “parental rights issue”.

The law requires judges to consider giving minors permission to have an abortion and whether their parents should be notified.

A representative of Planned Parenthood says the law will have a negative effect on teenagers who are already dealing with a difficult situation.

