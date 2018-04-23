44News | Evansville, IN

Planned Parenthood Files Lawsuit Against Indiana Abortion Law

April 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky is suing Indiana officials over a new law that recently passed in the Hoosier state.

The law requires medical professionals to report any abortion complications with patients to state officials.

The new law establishes a detailed list of abortion complications like infections, blood clots and hemorrhaging along with mental health issues that must be reported.

The lawsuit claims the law is unconstitutional and infringes on a person’s privacy.

The law is set to take effect July 1st.

