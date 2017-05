Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a plane crash outside Hopkinsville Friday.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s office, 69-year-old pilot Dominic Giametta and his wife 55-year-old Dr. Dianne Giametta died in that accident.

The couple was traveling from Iowa to Alabama. The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the crash.

They say the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza that seats up to 6 people.

