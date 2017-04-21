Plan Your Weekend with The Best Day Ever Evansville!

Jackie Brown says it’s a wet weekend, don’t let that stop you. Grab an umbrella and let’s do this!

Tonight is the “Another’s Treasure” art show opening reception at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana from 5-7pm.

It’s free and open to the public with catering and a cash bar from Sauced.

Also tonight, River City Food Co-op opens its doors for a Vegan community dinner and silent auction.

Kick off your Earth Day celebration with them for only ten dollars.



At 6pm tonight, Acts Campus Ministries, One Accord Family, Body Builder Records and USI come together to bring you the “Covered By the Blood Crusade”.

The concert will be in the Mitchell Auditorium and features performances by Charis, BBR, and the One Accord Family.

The “American Made Tour” comes to the Ford Center tonight.

Lee Brice, Justin Moore, and Brett Young take the stage at 7pm.

Looking for bands?

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

PG is having a benefit show with 6 bands ranging from Pop Punk to Hard Rock.

The show starts at 7pm with only a $5 cover!

Whiskey Kiss takes over K C’s Timeout Lounge, Backstage Bar & Grill will have Tailgate Revival, Blackwater Brass (an EPIC 10 piece band out of Mississippi) gets funky at Lamasco, and Jenny’s Bad Hair Day returns to Bokeh Lounge.

Saturday is Earth Day, and West Franklin Street is celebrating in a BIG way!

They kick things off with the Color Me Fun Run at 7am, then the bazaar returns to the West Franklin Library lawn.

You can shop for produce, art, jewelry and food from 9am to 1pm.

It’s National Record Store Day, Saturday.

Some places you can buy vinyl? River City Mercantile, Secret Headquarters, and the new Hard Copies in Eastland Mall.

And the 8th Annual Spring Art Show, Funk in the City, is at Haynie’s Corner Saturday.

From 10am-1pm you can shop for jewelry, art, and more from almost 100 local vendors, and they’ll have several FOOD TRUCKS on hand for when you get hungry.

The cost is only $5 for adults, kids under 12 are free, and it’s happening rain or shine.

You can also #ShopLocal at several businesses on Main Street, Saturday, for their Downtown Makers Mall.

Then head to Old National Bank Atrium for Jazz Shoes and Blues at 5:30.

Tickets are $100 and include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, silent auction, dinner catered by Acropolis, and music by Gina Moore, Monte Skelton, and BG3 Band.

Proceeds help people in our area who are homeless, hungry, and hurting to survive and thrive.

I wish we could list more, BUT you can find a ton of events on that city calendar at TheBestDayEverEvansville.com

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city.



