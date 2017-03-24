Plan Your Weekend with The Best Day Ever Evansville!

It’s Friday, and that means I wear TWO hats…one as 44’s Entertainment Insider, and one as Host and Creator of The Best Day Ever Evansville!

#TheBestDayEverEvv has the largest, and most inclusive city calendar; and Friday mornings I choose events that I think you’ll like.





Starting today, EvilleCon 2017 begins!

The 3 day event features anime, cosplay, events for kids and adults.

The fun begins at noon today at the Holiday Inn Airport.

The Song Show debuts its concert series at The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana tonight.

The FREE series will kick off with popular Modern Country musician K Phillips.

That starts at 7pm with a meet and greet at 6pm.

Also tonight is Forgotten Clefs…doesn’t that sound cool?

Because it is!

The concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will feature music from the Medieval and Renaissance periods.

The music begins at 7pm.

Press play on the video to see our 44Friday Night Live Music Guide and the rest of my picks.

Get out in our FUNky city and have The Best Day Ever.

