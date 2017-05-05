Plan Your Weekend Adventure with The Best Day Ever Evansville

That city calendar is jam packed this weekend!

First up, maybe you’ve heard, KC’s Marina Pointe opens tonight!

Seems like a perfect addition to the riverfront.

And tonight is First Friday’s on Haynie’s Corner, which means that the entire area will be packed with art, live music, street performers, and you can grab a bite at one of the many restaurants or food trucks (YES!) while you’re there.

This First Friday will also feature a bike parade!

Wondering why Tropicana and the Doubletree by Hilton are sold out?

The Libertarian Party of Indiana’s Convention starts tonight.

The 3 day event features a debate, and several speakers.

In fact, I’ll be speaking Saturday morning…the topic?

Branding yourself through non traditional markets.

Of course.





And you’ve got TWO chances to catch a show this weekend.

Godspell, Jr. at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts tells the story of Jesus Christ through an eclectic blend of songs and a wide variety of storytelling techniques.

And The Wedding Singer begins its 3 week run.

Based on the hit Adam Sandler film, this tongue in cheek musical tells the story of Jersey’s most popular wedding singer, and his downward spiral after he’s left at the altar.

Tickets for adults are $18, and students are only $12.

Looking for a good band?

Here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Wired Coffeehouse – The Snakes, Vices to Veils, Not Your Villain, and A Modest Proposal

PG – Nero, Murphy’s, Legit and Jay Carter

Bokeh Lounge – BG3 Band

Lamasco Bar & Grill – UV Hippo

KC’s Timeout Lounge – Bombshell The Rock Show

I’m tired of typing, so press play on the video for your Saturday choices.

