Plan Your Weekend Adventure with The Best Day Ever Evansville!

Meteorologist Jackie Brown says there’s no rain for Saturday…so no excuses, time to get out and have fun in our FUNky city!

But first, since tomorrow is April Fools Day, and today is The Best Day Ever Evansville’s 3rd birthday (explains why we’re so immature…haha), we’re celebrating by playing a prank on the entire city!

Watch it here: APRIL FOOLS, EVANSVILLE!

Today, get the kiddos out of the house for a Spring Break Luau at cMoe!

Starting at 9am, the beach party will include limbo contests, sno cones, and a dance party.

And Pop!Con begins today at 3:30pm.

The 2 day event will feature artists, vendors, gaming tournaments…and the BATMOBILE at Evansville National Guard Armory.

You can jump to the DJ in a black lit room!

GLOW starts at 7pm tonight at Sky Zone tonight, and you get 2 hours of jump time for only $20.

Deadheads rejoice!

“Dark Star Orchestra” continues the Grateful dead concert experience tonight at Victory Theatre.

And here’s your 44Friday Night Live Music Guide:

Catch Muddy Gutt Blues at Wired Coffee House & Music Venue at 7pm.

Jenny’s Bad Hair Day returns to KC’s Time Out Lounge.

There’s a BIG Hip Hop Show featuring Ali Buckets, Double A and more at PG.

And Lamasco Bar & Grill has Peridoni on the stage.



Tonight is Comedy Night hosted by Rachael Goldman at Bokeh Lounge. The show, with headliners Dwight Simmons and Zain Zadi, starts at 8pm.

Saturday morning, pick up some barbecue at the Kiwanis Club’s Annual Barbecue Chicken Days. The sale starts at 8am at Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union.

Also tomorrow is “First Saturday” at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana. You can peruse and purchase art from 11am to 2pm.

Lola and the Munchie Monster Book Release party is tomorrow at 5:30 at Schaum’s Pizzeria!

You can purchase a copy of the book, listen to live music from Courtney Skinner, catch a hoop jam with the Hoops of a Feather Tribe, and giveaways will include a huge Rockstar Energy LED sign!

The Demolition City Roller Derby girls start their new season Saturday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Elbows start flying at 5:30pm.

I’m super #STOKED that I get to interview these guys, Journey comes to the Ford Center Saturday night!

The show starts at 7:30pm, I saw them a few years ago…so worth it.

Also Saturday night, comedy returns to PG. Area comedians take the mic at 9pm, and it’s only $5!

