Have A Plan; Officers Encourage Safe Holiday Traveling

From heading home for the holidays to checking off those last minute items on the shopping list, the day before Thanksgiving can be hectic.

“No one wants to look over and see someone not being there in their usual seat because of a decision a motorist made or the decision that they themselves made,” says Officer Philip Smith, Evansville Police Department.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it can also be one of the deadliest. They say more people have died in car crashes involving alcohol around this time of the year more than any other holiday.

Evansville police say although they have seen a decrease in drunk driving arrests around Thanksgiving, it’s still important to keep others in mind.

“Anytime that you’re out on the roadways understand that you’re sharing that roadway with any other motorists that are out there,” says Officer Smith. “There are families that are traveling from in and out of town with their precious cargo, their children with them, so be conscious of that when you’re out here driving.”

At Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, employees say they see an influx of customers the evening before Thanksgiving.

“Get them an Uber. Get them a Lyft. Give them a couple bucks to get a cab or you know take them home yourself,” says Chris Passage, Lamasco Bar and Grill employee.

Their advice for staying safe on the roads:

“Put yourself in that situation,” says Passage. “What would you do if you hurt somebody else’s mother, father, brother sister, cousin? You know it doesn’t matter. Don’t necessarily think about yourself and getting home safe. Think about others you might impact on the road.”

