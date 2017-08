Pizza Hut fans can finally get rewarded for their loyalty. The pizza chain said Tuesday that it’s launching its first ever loyalty program.

The program, referred to as ‘Hut Rewards’, is offering two points for every dollar spent. At least 200 points is enough to get you a medium pizza, and 250 will earn you a large.

The perks don’t stop there. From August 10th to October 1st, all food purchases will earn you double points.

