Pizza Chef in Newburgh Closing Down

Newburgh will soon be down one pizza restaurant that is well known by locals.

The Pizza Chef Restaurant and Pub in Newburgh will closing its doors for good on July 31st.

Cary Beckner, owner of the restaurant, said that he is closing the Newburgh landmark for a variety of reasons. The restaurant will remain open until next Tuesday.

Beckner purchased the Pizza Chef from Charlie Willett after it closed down for a month in 2014. It had been opened for 32 years before the purchase.

Though nothing is official, Beckner says he is looking to open a new location with a new name in the near future.

Comments

comments