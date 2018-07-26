Home Indiana Newburgh Pizza Chef set to close after 35 years July 26th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana, Newburgh

Tuesday will be the final day to eat at Pizza Chef.

This restaurant has been in business since 1982. Multiple generations have brought their families to eat here ad birthday parties were celebrated at Pizza Chef.

The current owner says when he took on Pizza Chef, he tried everything to rev up sales.

“You know, I really didn’t want to have to close Pizza Chef, and especially in the area. With where we are at with this location, we are going to have to do it, but now on the upside of all that, I have joined ventures with my brother and a few other people, and we’re in the process of opening up another restaurant at 300 West Jennings in the old tin fish building,” says Cary Beckner, Pizza Chef owner.

Everything will be torn out of the current restaurant to make way for a fresh new beginning. Beckner says the new restaurant will have, pizza, wings, a bar with a twist. Beckner says the new restaurant will be on the healthier side, but he promises the thin crust pizza recipe is going with them.

