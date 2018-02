A west Evansville establishment is taking the next steps to add a rooftop bar. The owner of Pistons on West FranKlin, Jason English, says he bought two nearby houses.

He’s working to have them torn down to satisfy parking requirements. Those new requirements have lowered the number of parking spots to meet the minimum.

English says the investment has cost him into the six figures just for the parking.

He hopes to have the rooftop bar open by next spring.

