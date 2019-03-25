Gas Pipeline Upgrades Underway in Indiana

Crews with Vectren and CenterPoint Energy have started replacing gas mains and services lines throughout Indiana. This is part of the company’s effort to replace 1,200 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipelines in 75 cities in Indiana.

Vectren is spending nearly $51 million to retire more than 80 miles of gas main and service lines in 26 cities this year.

Cities expected to be impacted in 2019 include the following:

Anderson

Bedford

Bloomington

Chesterfield

Columbus

Crawfordsville

Dublin

Elwood

Evansville

Frankfort

Greenfield

Hagerstown

Huntington

Knightstown

Lafayette

Marion

Martinsville

Muncie

Parker City

Petersburg

Richmond

Rushville

Terre Haute

Tipton

Vincennes

Washington



Officials say the pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete. While crews work to replace these pipelines, drivers are expected to use caution when driving through construction zones.

To view an interactive map displaying all existing or upcoming work in each city, click here .

More than 700 of the 1,200 total miles have been replaced in Indiana since 2008. Click here for more information on the gas infrastructure modernization program.

