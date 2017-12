Home Indiana Pipe Replacement to Affect Traffic on State Road 56 December 6th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Gibson County, a pipe replacement project will affect traffic along a portion of State Road 56.

Starting on the morning of December 20th INDOT crews will start replacing a Culvert Pipe along 56 just west of US 41 in Hazelton.

The work should last for a day. Local traffic can get through up to the closure itself.

All other traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 41, S.R. 64, S.R .65, and S.R. 56.

Comments

comments