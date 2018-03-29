Home Kentucky Pioneer Plastics To Create 17 Jobs March 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

More than a dozen jobs are being created in Webster County thanks to a $600,000 investment at Pioneer Plastics. Pioneer will add 17 full-time jobs.

Pioneer is buying new equipment and making upgrades to boost production at its facility in Dixon.

The company was founded in the 1960s and started operating in the city in 1981. It currently employs 42 people.

Pioneer Plastics makes several products used by companies like General Electric, Whirlpool, and Pizza Hut among others.

