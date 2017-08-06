Ping Pong Tournament Benefitting Haynie’s Corner

Another local event happening today giving back for a good cause. Today from 1PM to 6PM, people squared off in the first ever Ping Pong Championships to benefit Haynie’s Corner Art District.

For just $5 teams faced off, to raise money for the neighborhood and all it has to offer.

Joshua Pitrowski, Coordinator for Haynie’s Corner Open says, “It’s a ping pong tournament featuring local organization leaders, members and bartenders. People that people know and they’re here to support the Haynie’s Corner Arts District. Five dollars at the door and every dollar of that goes to the Haynei’s Corner Arts District Development Fund. Just to make our neighborhood even more cool.

Sauced one of the most popular Haynie’s Corner restaurants offered a cash bar for participants and after all the tournament fun, an after party go underway at Mo’s House.

