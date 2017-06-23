Pilots and Paragliders Practice For Shrinersfest Air Show

It is day two of Shrinersfest and it’s been mostly another day of rain.

Saturday, pilots, and for the first time ever, paragliders will take to the sky if the day is sunny.

Friday afternoon the rain broke up enough for pilots to get in a short practice run.

A few planes got the chance to test out their tricks just after 3 p.m. Friday.

This is all in preparation for this weekend’s air shows.

Both Saturday and Sunday, pilots will showcase their skills in two performances.

The paraglider’s will fall with style at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The airshow will follow soon after.

On Saturday another air show will start after the sun sets.

The night extravaganza will feature lights and fireworks.

Comments

comments