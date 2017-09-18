Home Kentucky Henderson Committee to Sort Out Best Options for HPD Body Cams September 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

With the violence now happening St. Louis, the issue of officers using body cameras has become increasingly relevant.

Now, police officers in Henderson will be starting a pilot program that puts body cameras on officers. That program aims to sort out which camera is best for officers to use in the HPD.

Monday, select officers got one of four different kinds of cameras to test out. They’ll be using the cameras over the coming trial period.

“Besides these cameras we’re going to be testing and doing other demos with some other vendors so that way we can do our due diligence and find out what’s going to be best for the Henderson Police Department,” said Major Jermaine Poynter of the Henderson Police Department.

15 officers are a part of the trial period that started Monday.

They’ll be wearing cameras for the coming three to four weeks before going back to the Body Camera Committee to decide on which one is best to use.



