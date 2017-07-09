44News | Evansville, IN

Pilot Injured in Helicopter Crash In Critical Condition

July 9th, 2017 Indiana

In Dubois County, hospital officials say the pilot injured in a helicopter crash is in critical condition.

Authorities say the pilot 42-year-old Keith Windsor, was crop dusting when the helicopter experienced mechanical issues and crashed in a bean field Northwest of Ireland.

He was first taken to Saint Vincent but later transferred to the University of Louisville hospital. Windsor also suffered a broken leg.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

