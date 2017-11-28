Pilar Tirado – November 28th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Pilar Tirado, talks about the designated Bishop of Evansville. This segment aired on Tuesday, November 28th.

The Catholics of the Dioceses of Evansville are expectant to receive their new Bishop!

On October 18, Pope Francis designated Bishop Joseph Siegel as the 6th Bishop of the Diocese after Bishop Charles Thompson, the current bishop, was designated Archbishop of Indianapolis.

Bishop Siegel, a native of Lockport Township, Illinois, went to St. Meinrad Seminary, for his college education. He attended the Gregorian and Angelicum Universities in Rome, Italy, for his priesthood formation and was ordained a priest in 1988.

Currently, Bishop Siegel has been working as the Auxiliary Bishop of Joliet, Illinois. He will be installed as our new Bishop on December 15, at St. Benedict Cathedral.

The Diocese of Evansville has around 76 thousand Catholics.

Bishop Siegel is coming with open mind to work with and to shepherd the Diocese. Citing his words, he is coming to listen and learn and to collect the wisdom that is in the Diocese.

Bishop Siegel enjoys watching baseball, the Cubs, classical music, playing the piano and organ and reading, especially history. Also, he has a reading knowledge of Spanish and Italian.

The Hispanic community of the Diocese is looking forward to receiving the new Bishop and supporting his mission for a One, Holy, Apostolic Catholic Church.

I am Pilar Tirado, Pastoral Assistant at Holy Rosary Church, and that’s what I have to say.

