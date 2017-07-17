Pilar Tirado – July 15th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Pilar Tirado, talks about equal educational opportunities for all Catholics, including Latinos. This segment aired on Saturday, July 15th.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, USCCB, in an effort of provide equal educational opportunities to all Catholics, has appealed to the Pastors of all the parishes, to encourage, support and help the Latino families send their children to catholic schools. The USCCB’s goal is to have a million Hispanics children being educate in Catholic Schools.

According to the 2016 report from Boston College, more than half of all school-age Catholics in the United States are Hispanic. Yet, their enrollment in Catholic schools is low. The cost of tuition and the absence of sufficient financial support remains the primary reason for this.

To help with this purpose, the USCCB is urging the US government to keep, and to support, the School voucher program, also called an education voucher. It is a certificate of government funding for a student to go to a school chosen by the student or the student’s parents.

This voucher system has been a key point in the fulfillment of the USCCB’s goal. It is part of the reason that, over the last five years, the percentage of Latino children enrolled in Catholic schools in the United States has grown from 12.8% to 16%.

I am Pilar Tirado, Pastoral Assistant at Holy Rosary Church, and that’s what I have to say.

