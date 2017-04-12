Pilar Tirado – April 12th, 2017

In this week’s segment of What The Community Has To Say, Pilar Tirado, the pastoral assistant at Holy Rosary Church, talks about the Holy Week in Hispanic America. She talks about how it’s a time to commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus through numerous services of worship. This segment aired Wednesday, April 12th.

Of the 22 countries that make up the American continent, 16 were colonized by Spain. Spaniards gave us their culture and language, as well as their religion, the Catholic religion professed by the majority of Hispanics.

This week we are celebrating what is known as “The Greater Week” or Holy Week, a time to commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus through various services of worship.

In every Hispanic country, this week is celebrated with a profound sense of prayer and piety, expressed on the processions in which heavily adorned floats of different scenes from Christ’s Passion are shown.

Guatemala is especially known for the tradition of Alfombras or Carpets. A spectacular work of art made with flowers, dyed wood shavings and sawdust, fruits and vegetables.

It takes hours of design and planning to create beautiful images of Christ and the Virgin Mary. Once the work is done and admired, it is completely destroyed by thousands of penitents who walk straight down the carpet carrying the floats.

It would be an unforgettable experience to attend a Holy Week procession in a Hispanic country!

I am Pilar Tirado, Pastoral Assistant at Holy Rosary Church, and that’s what I have to say.

