Pike-Gibson Water Customers Under Precautionary Boil Advisory in Gibson County

Pike-Gibson Water customers are under a precautionary boil advisory in Gibson County. An eight-inch connector broke, which is part of the main water line for Pike Gibson Water. It happened at the intersection of State Road 57 and County Road 1150 East in Oakland City.

Due to the water main break, all customers of the Pike Gibson Water company in Gibson and Warrick Counties will be under a precautionary boil advisory until further notice. Once the connection is fixed, the boil advisory will be in effect for at least 48 hours to check water samples from the line before the boil advisory is lifted.

