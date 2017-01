Home Indiana Pike-Gibson Water Customers Dealing With Water Line Break January 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Pike-Gibson water customers will be without water for at least the next two hours. The main water line near State Road 57/State Road 68 has been cut.

Officials are making repairs at this time. They say the water should be restored by 5:30 p.m.

About 150 customers are effected.

