Home Indiana Pike County Woman In Gibson County Court For Murder Charge April 20th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Indiana

A Pike County woman was in Gibson County for an initial hearing on a Buckskin, Indiana murder in March.

29 year-old Ashley Robling of Petersburg had a preliminary plea of Not Guilty entered on her behalf for the death of 62-year-old Samuel Bethe.

Robling appeared via a video-link in court visibly shaken and upset as the judge addressed her. She was appointed a public defender and may face an upgrade in charges, according to the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robling and Jacob Wilson of Evansville are alleged to have shot Bethe at his Buckskin residence on March 16th. The couple then fled the scene and was found the next day near their crashed stolen vehicle in Union County, Illinois.

Comments

comments