Pike County Schools Running On Two Hour Delay Friday August 17th, 2018 Kayla Moody Indiana

All Pike County schools are running on a two hour delay Friday morning. Pike County School Corporation said the delay is due to a power outage at one of the schools.

According to Vectren, crews are responding to outages in the Arthur and Winslow areas.

Stay with 44News for updates.

