Pike County Officials Unveil Master Plan For Development Along I-69

A major interstate carries big potential for development and new business, and that’s what officials in Pike County are hoping for. Pike County officials unveiled a master plan for development along I-69. The plan covers about 4,000 acres and is about 70% finished.

Officials say they’ve already met with developers hoping to do business in the corridor. Those prospective developers are waiting for the plan to be finished to be sure that the location will give them the resources they need.

Pike County Economic Development Corporation Ashley Willis said, “Ensure that we are using smart development and seeing what type of target industries make a good fit here in Pike County with our labor and skilled workforce as well.”

Willis went in to say that the entire master plan should be finished by the end of September.

