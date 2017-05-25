Home Indiana Pike County Officials Look for Growth with Master Plan May 25th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Pike County officials hope by finalizing a master plan, it will attract development to expand along the I-69 corridor.

The first draft of the master plan was on display at the Pike County Courthouse. A finalized draft is set to be released by September.

The plan aims to bring industry, retail, and housing to the I-69 corridor.

“We want to be smart and efficient with our development that we have here,” said Ashley Willis, Pike County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director. “What’s the best way to develop this for our next chapter and what kind of development and diversification of industry do we want to see?”

Ideally industrial development would happen in one quadrant, while in another there would be retail and commercial growth.

Since I-69 was built there’s been growth along Illinois Street in Petersburg, and with a master plan officials are confident more growth can happen closer to the I-69 interchange.

For more information on the master plan click here.



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



