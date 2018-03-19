Home Indiana Pike County Mother Cited For Helmet Law March 19th, 2018 Lauren Leslie Indiana

A Pike County mother is cited for not following a law that aims to save young people’s lives. On Saturday, six teenage boys were thrown from two off road vehicles in Pike County. None of the teens were wearing helmets.

Conservation Officers with Indiana Department of Natural Resources say what’s more concerning in this case is helmets were available where the teens were riding.

The helmet law, better known as the “Play for Kate Bill” has been enforceable since July. While some continue to ignore it, Indiana DNR officials say most are complying and there is public buy-in. This year, conservation officers have issued 11 citations and just over 40 warnings. Conservation officers say with as many ATV’s as there are — the numbers are not out of the ordinary.

The law requires ATV riders under the age of 18 to wear a helmet. Two of the six teens involved in Saturday’s accident sustained non-life threatening injuries, something they will be able to recover from, “It kind of shook them a lot of them up pretty good. I think it was kind of setting in how serious this could have been. Especially here we are one year away from losing a 15 year old in Pike County during spring break last year and some of these kids knew the kid who got killed last year,” said Haywood.

In March 20-17 Caleb Poehlein died after losing control of an ATV on a gravel road in Pike County. He too was not wearing a helmet.

IDNR Officers say whether one receives a warning or a citation is left up to an investigating officer. The mother cited in this case will have to go to court in order to resolve the issue.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments