Pike County Man Facing Felony Child Molestation Charges

Indiana State Police have arrested a Petersburg man accused of molesting a child last month.

ISP began a criminal investigation on October 27th after receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested.

The ensuing investigation revealed 32-year-old James Johnson allegedly molested the female juvenile earlier in October.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on November 20th, and he is now facing two counts of felony child molestation.

He is being held in the Pike County jail on a $350,000 bond.

