Pike County Group Celebrates $787,000 Grant Award

Group Celebrates $787,000 Grant Award October 16th, 2017

A Pike County group is celebrating a huge grant thanks in part to Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly.

Pike County Progress Partners are getting the $787,000 award from the US Economic Development Administration.

It will go toward the construction of an entrepreneurship and technology center in the county.

The new center will serve as a small business incubator and it includes office space and critical equipment for startups.

Donnelly wrote a letter of support for the award money, and says the center will be a place for southwest Indiana entrepreneurs to launch new business and develop ideas.

