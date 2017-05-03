Home Indiana Pike Co. Receives Tourism Grant to Build Event Center May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

One tri-state county is being awarded part of a $392,552 tourism grant. The Indiana Office of Tourism Development awarded six grants to help communities make their location a more desirable place to visit and live.

The Pike County Parks and Recreation Department received $228,900 to build an event center in Prides Creek Park. The center will be able to accomodate 350 people and a 40-person meeting room.

The proposed center will be within a mile of I-69, making the location accessible. Currently, Prides Creek Park features a golf course and cross country course.

The communities that received a part of this grant include Renew Cannelton, Inc., The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation, Museum of Miniature Houses & Other Collections, Inc., Fayette County and Blackford County Economic Development Corporation.

Renew Cannelton, Inc. received $20,000 to install new historic gateway signage. It will replicate the twin tower of the Indiana Cotton Mill, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation was awarded $107,000 to develop an exhibition space at the Whitewater Canal Historic site, which includes plans for a new exhibit pavilion adjacent to the historic grist mill and will redesign the interior of the mill.

The Museum of Miniature Houses & Other Collections, Inc. was awarded $7,386 to create a mobile responsive website.

Fayette County received $9,416 to install new wayfinding signage in downtown Connersville.

A countywide marketing initiative is the plan for $19,850 the Blackford County Economic Development Corporation received from this grant.

For more information, visit Visit Indiana.

