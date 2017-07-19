Pie Pan to Temporarily Close for Renovations

After 32 years of the same ownership, Pie Pan’s current general manager says it’s time for a new chapter.

With a new owner of the restaurant, there’s also going to be some much needed renovations.

Beginning August 1st, Pie Pan will close temporarily as the restaurant will add new tables, chairs, lighting, flooring and kitchen equipment.

Loyal customers shouldn’t worry about any changes to the menu as it’s expected to remain the same along with the prices.

The soon-to-be general manager Jackie Weil is a familiar face as she’s worked at Pie Pan for more than a decade.

Pie Pan is expected to be done with renovations open by the beginning of September.

