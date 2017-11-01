Pie Pan Reopens After Business Gets Renovated

One of Evansville’s favorite bakeries is back up and running. Pie Pan reopened their doors to the public after an extensive remodel.

After a two month wait the public returned to a modernized dining area and bathrooms and a streamlined menu. None of the menu items changed so people can still find their familiar pies and biscuits and gravy.

Employees say the jitters of day one have been calmed by seeing their regular customers.

Jackie Weil said, “It’s been great, it’s been great. It’s like welcoming the old family back in you know all the customers that have been gone since August are coming back and just to get to see them again it’s like family so you know just to get to see them and welcome them back.”

Pie Pan now opens at 6 a.m. instead of 6:30 a.m.

Comments

comments