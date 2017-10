Home Indiana Evansville Pie Pan In Evansville Will Open This Week October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A popular Tri-state restaurant will reopen this week. A post on Pie Pan’s Facebook page said it will reopen on Wednesday, November 1st.

Earlier this month, the Facebook page posted pictures of some of the renovations made before holding a soft reopen.

Pie Pan closed in August for some renovations, including new tables, chairs, lighting, flooring, and kitchen equipment.

In July, the store’s owner said she was retiring after 32 years and sold the business.

