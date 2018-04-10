Pictures Released Of B&M Electronics Burglary & Arson Suspect

Evansville Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of burglarizing and setting a business on fire. The incident happened on March 27th around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a black man wearing a hoodie with the word Louisville broke into the business, stealing items from B&M Electronics then setting the fire.

The fire broke out at the building that houses both B&M Electronics and the Cosmo Prof. Cosmetic Store on Covert Avenue. B&M Electronics suffered the most damage.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to Cosmo Prof., but that business did suffer smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier this month, a $5,000 reward was offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for the burglary and arson.

If you recognized the suspect, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

