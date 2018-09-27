Pickup Truck Driver Arrested in Gibson County Semi Accident

Indiana State Police have arrested a driver for DUI following an accident involving a pickup truck and a semi in Gibson County.

Around 9:30AM, Indiana State Police say James Isaac of Boonville was traveling westbound on SR 168 in a semi when he struck a pickup truck in the intersection with CR 350 East.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, identified as Trevor Allerellie, was traveling southbound on CR 350 South when he pulled into the path of Isaac. Issac struck Allerellie’s pickup, which caused the semi to overturn on the roadway.

Isaac suffered minor injuries and has been taken to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.

Allerellie has been arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, oxycodone and opiates. He is currently being held in Gibson County Jail.

Police say State Road 168 at CR 250 east is currently closed due to the accident.

